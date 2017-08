NEW YORK (Reuters) - The share price of a large exchange-traded fund that tracks long-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to an all-time high on Wednesday as last week's Brexit vote stoked safe-haven demand for long-dated U.S. government debt.

BlackRock's iShares 20-Plus Year Treasury bond ETF reached a high of $140.13 a share before slipping to $140.05, which was up 0.4 percent from Tuesday's close.