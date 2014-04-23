FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy fewest U.S. 10-year bonds in a year
#Business News
April 23, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

Foreigners buy fewest U.S. 10-year bonds in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreigners bought the lowest amount of U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes at auction in a year, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.

Overseas investors purchased $2.659 billion or 12.7 percent of the $21 billion of the benchmark 10-year notes the Treasury offered on April 9, the data showed.

The amount was below the $4.227 billion they bought in March and the lowest since the $1.670 billion they bought a year ago.

At this month’s 10-year auction, the Treasury Department sold the 10-year supply at a yield of 2.72 percent, the lowest yield since October.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
