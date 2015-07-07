Delayed reporting seen boosting U.S. bond liquidity

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Relaxing the required reporting time for bond trades might help restore some of the liquidity that the $8 trillion U.S. corporate debt market has lost, dealers and large investors said.

The fear is that declining liquidity, stemming from tougher capital rules on large banks, in this and other debt sectors poses growing risk for the entire bond market in times of distress, or if investors reduce bond holdings once the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates.

Credit officers at major U.S. banks told the Federal Reserve in a survey released on Wednesday that liquidity even for ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries had diminished over the last five years. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank had begun a study on this issue.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog, has met with regulators and market participants to seek ways to deal with the drop in corporate bond liquidity even as trading volume has held up.

Year-to-date, daily trading volume of corporate bonds has been running at $23.1 billion, above $20.7 billion a year earlier. In 2014, the daily volume averaged $26.7 billion, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Investors and traders said near real-time reporting of large trades to FINRA’s Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine caused dealers to shy away from buying large blocks of corporate bonds from customers.

Available public information on TRACE allows other players to outmaneuver the dealers before the dealers could resell the bonds, making it harder for them to make a profit, they say.

“In our opinion, if there was a delayed reporting mechanism for bond issues deemed to be less liquid, dealers would have more time and more profit incentive to position those trades,” said Michael Buchanan, head of credit at Western Asset Management Co in Pasadena, California.

Others, especially smaller investors, said delayed reporting on TRACE would be a setback. Before TRACE’s inception in 2002, corporate bond prices were less transparent, and a small group of big players controlled that sector.

FINRA was not immediately available for comment.

Stricter regulations that require bond dealers to set aside more capital makes it less profitable to hold corporate bonds and other risky assets.

“They have to feel they earn enough on their capital,” said Gibson Smith, chief investment officer of fixed income at Janus Capital Group Inc JNS.N in Denver.

Wall Street’s top firms held about $17 billion in corporate bonds in the week of June 24, about 6 percent of the $280 billion they had on hand in 2007, before the global credit crisis, according to Federal Reserve data.

At the same time, companies are on pace to raise a record amount of money through new U.S. debt issues.