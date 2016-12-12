FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest since September 2014
December 12, 2016 / 1:48 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest since September 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose on Monday as a jump in oil futures following a deal among major oil producers to reduce output kindled bets on faster price growth.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, rose 2 basis points to 2.03 percent, which was its highest level since September 2014, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard Leong

