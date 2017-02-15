U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after January CPI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose further on Wednesday as data showed consumer prices grew at their fastest pace in nearly four years in January, supporting the notion U.S. inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.06 percent, up over 4 basis point from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. US10YTIP=TWEB