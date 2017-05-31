FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates turn lower after Beige Book
May 31, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates turn lower after Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book on regional U.S. economic conditions showed little sign of price pressures from early April to late May.

At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, down almost half a basis point from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. US10YTIP=TWEB USBEI10Y=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay

