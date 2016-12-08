FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
John Grisham's 'The Whistler' heads U.S. best-sellers list
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 8 months ago

John Grisham's 'The Whistler' heads U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Grisham's novel "The Whistler" returned to the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday, six weeks after it was first published.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "The Whistler" 2

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. "Cross the Line" 1

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)

3. "Turbo Twenty-Three" 3

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)

4. "No Man’s Land" 5

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

5. "Two by Two" 4

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

6. "Night School" 6

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

7. "Small Great Things" 7

Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)

8. "Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis" -

Anne Rice (Knopf, $28.95)

9. "The Whole Town’s Talking" -

Fannie Flagg (Random House, $28)

10. "The Chemist" 8

Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 2

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

2. "The Magnolia Story" 3

Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)

3. "Talking as Fast as I Can" -

Lauren Graham (Ballantine, $28)

4. "Settle for More" 4

Megyn Kelly (Harper, $29.99)

5. "Jesus Always" 1

Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)

6. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 6

Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35)

7. "Guinness World Records 2017" 7

Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95)

8. "Born To Run" 10

Bruce Springsteen (Simon &Schuster, $32.50)

9. "Shaken" 19

Tim Tebow (WaterBrook, $25)

10. "Final Fantasy XV" -

( Piggyback, $39.99)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Dec. 4 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.