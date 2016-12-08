John Grisham's 'The Whistler' heads U.S. best-sellers list

(Reuters) - John Grisham's novel "The Whistler" returned to the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday, six weeks after it was first published.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "The Whistler" 2

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. "Cross the Line" 1

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)

3. "Turbo Twenty-Three" 3

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)

4. "No Man’s Land" 5

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

5. "Two by Two" 4

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

6. "Night School" 6

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

7. "Small Great Things" 7

Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)

8. "Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis" -

Anne Rice (Knopf, $28.95)

9. "The Whole Town’s Talking" -

Fannie Flagg (Random House, $28)

10. "The Chemist" 8

Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 2

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

2. "The Magnolia Story" 3

Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)

3. "Talking as Fast as I Can" -

Lauren Graham (Ballantine, $28)

4. "Settle for More" 4

Megyn Kelly (Harper, $29.99)

5. "Jesus Always" 1

Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)

6. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 6

Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35)

7. "Guinness World Records 2017" 7

Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95)

8. "Born To Run" 10

Bruce Springsteen (Simon &Schuster, $32.50)

9. "Shaken" 19

Tim Tebow (WaterBrook, $25)

10. "Final Fantasy XV" -

( Piggyback, $39.99)

