James Patterson and Candice Fox's police thriller "Never Never" topped the U.S. bestsellers list for a third week on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Never Never" 1

Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, $28)

2. "Right Behind You" -

Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27)

3. "The Whistler" 2

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

4. "The Girl Before" 5

J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27)

5. "The Underground Railroad" 3

Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)

6. "The Mistress" 4

Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)

7. "Two by Two" 7

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

8. "The Chemist" 6

Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28)

9. "Small Great Things" 10

Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)

10. "Cross the Line" 8

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" 1

J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

2. "Killing the Rising Sun" 3

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

3. "Tools of Titans" 2

Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28)

4. "Jesus Always" 5

Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)

5. "Three Days in January" 4

Bret Baier (Morrow, $28.99)

6. "The Magnolia Story" 6

Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)

7. "Nothing to Prove" -

Jennie Allen (WaterBrook, $22.99)

8. "Atlas Obscura" 7

Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman, $35)

9. "Food, Health, and Happiness" 8

Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $35)

10. "The Book of Joy" 11

Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery, $26)

