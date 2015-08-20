FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' marks fifth week atop U.S. bestsellers list
August 20, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' marks fifth week atop U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A customer browses a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Harper Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman” spent a fifth consecutive week at the top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday, edging out a new thriller novel from James Patterson.

Data released from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Go Set a Watchman” 1

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

2. “The Girl on the Train” 3

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

3. “Alert” 2

Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)

4. “Silver Linings”

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26) -

5. “Who Do You Love”

Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $27) -

6. “Circling The Sun” 4

Paula McLain (Ballantine, $28)

7. “The Nightingale” 10

Kristin Hannah (St. Martin‘s, $27.99)

8. “The English Spy” 8

Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)

9. “Luckiest Girl Alive” 9

Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster, $25)

10. “Dragonbane” 5

Copies of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" are displayed on a table inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sherrilyn Kennon (Simon & Schuster, $27.99)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Plunder and Deceit” 1

Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)

2. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” 2

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

3. “Between the World and Me” 3

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

4. “You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)”

Felicia Day, (S&S Touchstone, $25.99) -

5. “Self-Help” 4

Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery, $22.99)

6. “Destiny” 6

T.D. Jakes (Hachette/FaithWords, $25)

7. The Wright Brothers” 5

David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)

8. “Modern Romance” 8

Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)

9. “Being Mortal”

Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26) 11

10. “The Micronutrient Miracle” -

Calton/Calton (Rodale, $26.99)

(Week ended Aug. 16, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
