'Girl in the Spider's Web' leads new debuts on U.S. bestsellers list
September 10, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

'Girl in the Spider's Web' leads new debuts on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

David Lagercrantz signs his book at a release event for the fourth book in the Millennium series of crime novels in a Stockholm bookshop August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency

(Reuters) - “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” the sequel to Stieg Larsson’s best-selling trilogy of Lisbeth Salander novels but written by a new author, knocked Sue Grafton’s “X” off the top spot of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” -

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

2. “X” 1

Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95)

3. “Purity” -

Jonathan Franzen (FSG, $28.95)

4. “Star Wars: Aftermath” -

Chuck Wendig (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $28)

5. “Go Set a Watchman” 2

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

6. “The Solomon Curse” -

Cussler/Blake (Putnam, $28.95)

7. “Undercover” -

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28)

8. “The Girl on the Train” 5

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

9. “Friction” 4

Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)

10. “Dark Ghost” -

Christine Feehan (Berkley, $26.95)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” 2

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

2. “Rising Strong” 1

Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27)

3. “Exceptional” -

Cheney/Cheney (S&S/Threshold, $28)

4. “Plunder and Deceit” 3

Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)

5. “Between the World and Me” 4

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

6. “Metal Gear Solid V” -

(Piggyback, $34.99)

7. “For The Love” 5

Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)

8. “Endzone” -

John U. Bacon (St. Martin‘s, $27.99)

9. “Magpie” -

Holly Riccardi (Running Press, $27.50)

10. “Color Therapy” 34

Merritt/Wilde/Chapman (Running Press, $27.50)

(Week ended Sept. 6, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
