February 11, 2016 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

J.D. Robb's 'Brotherhood in Death' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - J.D. Robb’s latest futuristic suspense novel “Brotherhood in Death” topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Brotherhood in Death” -

J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28.00)

2. “NYPD Red 4” 1

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown, $28)

3. “Blue” 2

Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)

4. “Breakdown” -

Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.95)

5. “My Name Is Lucy Barton” 3

Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26)

6. “The Nightingale” 7

Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99)

7. “Rogue Lawyer” 6

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

8. “See Me” 9

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

9. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” 10

Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $28)

10. “The Swans of Fifth Avenue” 11

Melanie Benjamin (Delacort, $28)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “When Breath Becomes Air” 1

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

2. “Spark Joy” 2

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

3. “Originals” -

Adam M. Grant (Viking, $27)

4. “The Name Of God Is Mercy” 3

Pope Francis (Random House, $26)

5. “Between the World and Me” 5

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

6. “The Road to Little Dribbling” 6

Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95)

7. “The Wait” -

Franklin/Good (S&S/Howard, $24)

8. “The Whole 30” 10

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

9. “Killing Reagan” 8

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

10. “Dark Money” 4

Jane Mayer (Doubleday, $29.95)

(Week ended Feb. 7 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 Nielsen Co)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott and Nick Zieminski

