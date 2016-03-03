FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macomber's 'Girl's Guide to Moving On' tops U.S. bestseller list
March 3, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Macomber's 'Girl's Guide to Moving On' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Debbie Macomber’s uplifting inspirational tale “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” -

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)

2. “The Nightingale” 6

Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99)

3. “NYPD Red 4” 3

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown, $28)

4. “Brotherhood in Death” 2

J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28.00)

5. “Go Set A Watchman” 15

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

6. “Cometh the Hour” 1

Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin‘s, $27.99)

7. “Find Her” 4

Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27)

8. “Blue” 5

Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)

9. “Wedding Cake Murder” -

Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $26)

10. “Rogue Lawyer” 7

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Cravings” -

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

2. “Eat Fat, Get Thin” -

Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28)

3. “When Breath Becomes Air” 1

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

4. “Spark Joy” 3

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

5. “Pretty Happy” 4

Kate Hudson (Morrow/Dey Street, $26.99)

6. “Playing to the Edge” -

Michael V. Hayden (Penguin Press, $30)

7. “A Mother’s Reckoning” 2

Sue Klebold (Crown, $28)

8. “The Whole 30” 8

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

9. “Between the World and Me” 7

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

10. “The Wait” 18

Devon Franklin (S&S/Howard, $24)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Feb 28 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
