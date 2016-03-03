Macomber's 'Girl's Guide to Moving On' tops U.S. bestseller list

(Reuters) - Debbie Macomber’s uplifting inspirational tale “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” -

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)

2. “The Nightingale” 6

Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99)

3. “NYPD Red 4” 3

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown, $28)

4. “Brotherhood in Death” 2

J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28.00)

5. “Go Set A Watchman” 15

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

6. “Cometh the Hour” 1

Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin‘s, $27.99)

7. “Find Her” 4

Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27)

8. “Blue” 5

Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)

9. “Wedding Cake Murder” -

Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $26)

10. “Rogue Lawyer” 7

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Cravings” -

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

2. “Eat Fat, Get Thin” -

Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28)

3. “When Breath Becomes Air” 1

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

4. “Spark Joy” 3

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

5. “Pretty Happy” 4

Kate Hudson (Morrow/Dey Street, $26.99)

6. “Playing to the Edge” -

Michael V. Hayden (Penguin Press, $30)

7. “A Mother’s Reckoning” 2

Sue Klebold (Crown, $28)

8. “The Whole 30” 8

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

9. “Between the World and Me” 7

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

10. “The Wait” 18

Devon Franklin (S&S/Howard, $24)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Feb 28 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)