Thriller 'As Time Goes By' tops U.S. bestsellers list

(Reuters) - “As Time Goes By,” the latest thriller by Mary Higgins Clark, topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “As Time Goes By” -

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

2. “The Beast” -

J.R. Ward (NAL, $28)

3. “Fool Me Once” 1

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

4. “The Nest” 2

Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99)

5. “The 14th Colony” -

Steve Berry (Minotaur, $27.99)

6. “Family Jewels” -

Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)

7. “Private Paris” 4

Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28)

8. “Property of a Noblewoman” 5

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28.95)

9. “Miller’s Valley” -

Anna Quindlen (Random House, $28)

10. “What We Find” -

Robyn Carr (Mira, $26.99)

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. “The Rainbow Comes and Goes” -

Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99)

2. “The Sleep Revolution” -

Arianna Huffington (Harmony, $26)

3. “Dream Home” -

Jonathan Scott/Drew Scott (HMH, $30)

4. “The Third Wave” -

Steve Case (Simon & Schuster, $26.95)

5. “Born For This” -

Chris Guillebeau (Crown Business, $26)

6. “The Longevity Book” -

Cameron Diaz/Sandra Bark (Harper Wave, $27.99)

7. “When Breath Becomes Air” 2

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

8. “Cravings” 4

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

9. “Disrupt Aging” -

Jo Ann Jenkins (PublicAffairs, $26.99)

10. “The End of Heart Disease” -

Joel Fuhrman (HarperOne, $28.99)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 10, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)