'The Last Mile' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list

(Reuters) - David Baldacci’s newest thriller “The Last Mile,” shot straight to the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Last Mile” -

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

2. “The Obsession” 1

Nora Roberts (Berkley, $28)

3. “The Nest” 3

Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99)

4. ”As Time Goes By 2

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $ 26.99)

5. “Fool Me Once” 4

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

6. “Eligible” -

Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House, $28)

7. “Most Wanted” 5

Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s, $27.99)

8. “War Hawk” -

Rollins/Blackwood (Morrow, $27.99)

9. “The 14th Colony” 6

Steve Berry (Minotaur, $27.99)

10. “Miller’s Valley” 7

Anna Quindlen (Random House, $28)

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. “The Rainbow Comes and Goes” 2

Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99)

2. “It’s All Easy” 3

Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Life & Style, $35)

3. “Brave Enough” 15

Cheryl Strayed, (Knopf, $16.95)

4. “When Breath Becomes Air” 4

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

5. “The Third Wave” 5

Steve Case (Simon & Schuster, $26.95)

6. “Cravings” 7

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

7. “Real Leadership” 14

John Addison (Mcgraw-Hill Education, $25)

8. “The Whole 30” 12

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

9. “Hamilton” 1

Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)

10. “First Women” 11

Kate Andersen Brower (Harper, $28.99)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 24, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)