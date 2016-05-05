FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Political thriller 'Extreme Prey' tops U.S. fiction bestseller list
May 5, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Political thriller 'Extreme Prey' tops U.S. fiction bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - “Extreme Prey,” the latest political thriller from John Sandford, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Extreme Prey” -

John Sandford (Putnam, $29)

2. “The Last Mile” 1

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

3. “The Obsession” 2

Nora Roberts (Berkley, $28)

4. “The Nest” 3

Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99)

5. ”As Time Goes By 4

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $ 26.99)

6. “Fool Me Once” 5

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

7. “Eligible” 6

Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House, $28)

8. “Hide Away” -

Iris Johansen (St. Martin‘s, $27.99)

9. “Miller’s Valley” 10

Anna Quindlen (Random House, $28)

10. ”Property of a Noblewoman 12

Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “The Rainbow Comes and Goes” 1

Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99)

2. “When Breath Becomes Air” 4

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

3. “The Ideal Team Player” -

Patrick Lencioni (Jossey-Bass, $25)

4. “The Whole 30” 8

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

5. “Cravings” 6

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

6. “Deskbound” -

Kelly Starrett (Victory Belt, $39.95)

7. “The Third Wave” 5

Steve Case (Simon & Schuster, $26.95)

8. “It’s All Easy” 2

Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Life & Style, $35)

9. “Brave Enough” 3

Cheryl Strayed, (Knopf, $16.95)

10. “Minimalist Baker’s Everyday Cooking” -

Dana Shultz (Avery, $35)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 1, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
