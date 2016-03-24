Patterson, Sullivan's 'Private Paris' debuts atop U.S. best-seller list

(Reuters) - James Patterson and Mark Sullivan’s latest spy thriller “Private Paris” debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Private Paris” -

Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28)

2. ”Property of a Noblewoman -

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28.95)

3. “Dark Promises” -

Christine Feehan (Berkley, $27)

4. “Off the Grid” 1

C.J. Box (Putnam, $27)

5. “The Gangster” 3

Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29)

6. “Dungeons & Dragons: Curse of Strahd” -

(Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)

7. “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” 4

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)

8. “Fire Touched” 2

Patricia Briggs (Ace, $27)

9. “The Steel Kiss” 5

Jeffrey Deaver (Grand Central, $28)

10. “Deep Blue” -

Randy Wayne White (Putnam, $27)

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. “When Breath Becomes Air” 1

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

2. “Eat Fat, Get Thin” 2

Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28)

3. “Cravings” 3

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

4. “Spark Joy” 4

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

5. “World of Warcraft: Chronicle, Vol. 1” -

(Dark Horse, $39.99)

6. “Dark Money” 11

Jane Mayer (Doubleday, $29.95)

7. “Smarter Faster Better” 7

Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28)

8. “The Whole 30” 9

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

9. “Between the World and Me” 6

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

10. “A Mind of Your Own” -

Kelly Brogan (Harper Wave, $26.99)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Mar 20, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)