Border agent in Arizona may have been killed by friendly fire

PHOENIX (Reuters) - There are strong indications that a Border Patrol agent killed in Arizona near the Mexico border earlier this week may have been hit by friendly fire in an accidental shooting involving other agents, the FBI said on Friday.

“While it is important to emphasize that the FBI’s investigation is actively continuing, there are strong preliminary indications that the death of United States Border Patrol Agent Nicholas J. Ivie and the injury to a second agent was the result of an accidental shooting incident involving only the agents,” the FBI said in a statement.