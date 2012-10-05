FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Border agent in Arizona may have been killed by friendly fire
October 5, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Border agent in Arizona may have been killed by friendly fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Border Patrol agent Nicholas Ivie, 30, is shown in this U.S. Customs and Border Protection photograph released to Reuters on October 2, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Handout

PHOENIX (Reuters) - There are strong indications that a Border Patrol agent killed in Arizona near the Mexico border earlier this week may have been hit by friendly fire in an accidental shooting involving other agents, the FBI said on Friday.

“While it is important to emphasize that the FBI’s investigation is actively continuing, there are strong preliminary indications that the death of United States Border Patrol Agent Nicholas J. Ivie and the injury to a second agent was the result of an accidental shooting incident involving only the agents,” the FBI said in a statement.

Reporting By David Schwartz, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

