FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US border agent shoots, kills person in California scuffle
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 18, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

US border agent shoots, kills person in California scuffle

Marty Graham

2 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, California (Reuters) - A U.S. border agent shot and killed a person in a group of suspected illegal immigrants that had pelted the agent with rocks during a confrontation near San Diego, officials said.

“Fearing for his life the agent discharged his service issued weapon, resulting in the death of one assailant,” the U.S. Border Patrol said in a statement after the incident in the Otay Mountain area near the Mexican border east of San Diego.

The Border Patrol said the agent was trying to arrest several suspected illegal immigrants when he was pelted with rocks, one of which struck him in the head. Two other illegal immigrants were arrested during the incident, which took place before 7 a.m. local time, the Border Patrol said.

Authorities did not immediately release the gender and age of the suspect shot to death, and they did not immediately say who threw the rocks at the Border Patrol agent. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the shooting, said Lieutenant Jason Vickery.

A month ago, another U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in the Arizona desert near Mexico.

In the Arizona incident, police said the agent, who had been tracking illegal border crossers, shot and killed a man who fought with him and tried to take the agent’s gun.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has been criticized in recent years over concerns that agents may have sometimes been too quick to use lethal force. The agency said in September that it would train officers to defuse threats. Sixteen members of Congress in May 2012 called for a review of use-of-force incidents and policy.

Reporting by Marty Graham and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman, Cynthia Johnston, G Crosse and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.