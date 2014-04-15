Police detonate 'suspicious device' in downtown Boston

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad detonated a “suspicious device” found in downtown Boston on Tuesday, though they said it had not yet been determined if the device was hazardous.

The device was found near an approach ramp to a major interstate highway, about 1.5 miles from the site where a memorial ceremony is scheduled to mark the anniversary of the April 15, 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured 264.

State police said they detonated the device out of an abundance of caution.