Delta passengers evacuated in Boston after brake fire
January 31, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Delta passengers evacuated in Boston after brake fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Passengers were evacuated from a Delta Air Lines Inc jet after a fire broke out in its brakes as it taxied toward a runway at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday, aviation officials said.

Airport officials said that all passengers had been removed from the aircraft, Delta flight 2101, which was bound for Atlanta. No passengers were hurt, they said.

The cause was a brake fire on the MD90 aircraft, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said.

An airport spokesman referred further queries to the airline. A Delta spokesman said no further details were immediately available.

Boeing Co took over support for McDonnell Douglas aircraft when it acquired the company in 1997.

Reporting By Scott Malone in Boston; additional reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

