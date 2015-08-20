After spate of shootings, Boston renews gun buyback program

BOSTON (Reuters) - Following a rash of shootings that claimed at least five lives in the Boston area this month, police have relaunched a gun buyback program that the city’s police commissioner said Thursday is an effort to “take the streets back.”

The program will allow gun owners to turn in unloaded weapons at local police stations from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in exchange for a $200 gift card.

“If we get one gun off the street, this program’s effective,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement.

Advocates of gun buyback programs, which have run in cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, say they aim to reduce shootings by removing firearms from circulation in crowded cities. Opponents contend they are ineffective and tend to recover unused or unusable guns from people who are unlikely to commit crimes.

Boston ran a similar program from March 2014 to February 2015, which yielded 400 weapons. Since the offer ended, police officers have formally recovered one firearm, according to Boston police spokesman Stephen McNulty.

McNulty would not say how much the department expected to spend on the program.

Overall, the number of shooting deaths in the city of Boston is down so far this year at 20 compared to 35 at the same time in 2014, but the number of shooting incidents has risen dramatically.

There have been at least 165 shootings in 2015, compared with 127 during the same period last year, police reported Aug. 16.

“There should be concern,” McNulty said Thursday. “Everyone in the community has an obligation to stop violence on the streets.”