BOSTON (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa notched his second win in the men’s race of the Boston Marathon on Monday in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 17 seconds, easily beating 2014 champion Meb Keflezighi, who last year became the first U.S. man to win the race in three decades.

Desisa pulled away from Yemane Adhane Tsegay, also of Ethiopia, in the final miles of the race. Tsegay finished second.