FBI investigating Boston-area man after pressure-cooker bomb materials found

TOPSFIELD, Massachusetts (Reuters) - The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating a Boston-area man after authorities found materials in his bedroom that could be used for making a pressure-cooker bomb similar to the devices used in the deadly Boston Marathon attack, authorities said on Saturday.

Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Morley last month on domestic assault and battery charges and for making a bomb threat, according to the Topsfield Police Department.

After a nearly four-hour standoff on June 9, police discovered in Morley’s bedroom a Russian-made assault rifle, a pressure cooker and other materials that concerned investigators, said Gary Hayward, a detective sergeant with Topsfield police.

“Along with the pressure cooker, there were some other items that were concerning,” Hayward said. He said he could not give more details because the matter was under investigation by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The FBI’s Boston office did not return messages seeking further comment.

Morley is suspected of having enough materials to make a pressure-cooker bomb similar to the ones used at the Boston Marathon, according to two law enforcement sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

On April 15 at the finish line of the storied marathon, homemade bombs - pressure cookers filled with explosives, nails and ball bearings - killed three people and injured 264 others. The tragedy set the city on edge for days as police hunted for the suspects.

On June 9, a tense scene unfolded at Morley’s home near Topsfield’s town square, where police blocked off a large area. The perimeter forced a church to cancel services in the town of about 6,100 people about 23 miles north of Boston.

“Basically, it started with a domestic situation” about 2 o’clock in the morning, Hayward said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team eventually entered the house and took Morley into custody. No one was injured, Hayward said.

Morley has been arraigned on the assault and bomb threat charges and is due to appear next week in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport, Hayward said.

Morley is at Bridgewater State Hospital, where he has undergone psychiatric evaluation, police said.