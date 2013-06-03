FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston police probe death on Red Sox owner's yacht
June 3, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Boston police probe death on Red Sox owner's yacht

Richard Valdmanis

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a crew member on the luxury yacht of Boston Red Sox baseball team owner John Henry, the police and a Red Sox official said on Monday.

Emergency workers went to the 164-foot yacht, Iroquois, at midday, where they found a 28- to 30-year-old man whose heart had stopped, a police official said by email.

He “apparently took his life aboard the vessel,” Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg said. “Apparently only crew members were on board the vessel when the incident occurred.”

Officials did not give a cause of death or provide any other details about the incident.

Henry, 63, is a billionaire former commodities and foreign exchange trader, who has owned the Red Sox since 2002. He is also the principal owner of the Liverpool Football Club.

Henry’s primary residence is in Boca Raton, Florida, but he keeps the Iroquois docked at a wharf in Boston, and married his second wife on board in 2009, according to Forbes.

Additional reporting by Daniel Lovering; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and David Gregorio

