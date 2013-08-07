FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Boston police officers shot, suspect dead: officials
August 7, 2013 / 6:58 PM / 4 years ago

Two Boston police officers shot, suspect dead: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was dead after a shooting incident in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday, said police officials, who were still searching for a second man involved in the daytime incident.

The shooting occurred after the two officers, assigned to a drug-investigation unit, stopped two people to ask them questions. One of the pair opened fire on the officers, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Daniel Linskey told reporters.

The suspect died after being fired on by the officers, whose injuries were not life-threatening, Linskey said.

It was the second shooting involving Boston law enforcement in the past week. A prisoner being transported to a hospital last week wrestled a gun away from one of the deputy sheriffs transporting him and shot and wounded him.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Grant McCool and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
