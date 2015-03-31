FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston police investigating overnight fire and fatal shooting
March 31, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Boston police investigating overnight fire and fatal shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston police are investigating an incident in which officers responding to an overnight call arrived at a flaming apartment building to discover a man who had been shot dead and an injured woman, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Police believe the shooting and the blaze were linked but it is unclear how, said spokeswoman Rachel McGuire.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she remains under observation, McGuire said.

Police did not release the names of either person involved.

Reporting by Elizabeth Barber; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
