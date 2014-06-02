With two kids inside, wind tosses bounce house across Colorado field

DENVER (Reuters) - Two children were slightly hurt when a blast of wind sent an inflatable bounce house tumbling hundreds of feet across a field in Colorado over the weekend, a sheriff’s department spokesman said on Monday.

The incident at the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Jamboree in the Denver suburb of Littleton on Saturday came less than three weeks after two boys were badly injured in a similar accident in upstate New York.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer said a powerful gust of wind broke the structure free from its moorings, and that it then bounced and rolled for more than 200 yards across the field.

Two 10-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were inside at the time. The girl fell out quickly, while the boy was carried along for the ride. A video posted online by a spectator showed panicked onlookers shouting and running after the bounce house.

“It was staked down, but a huge gust pulled out the stakes and lifted it up,” Techmeyer said. “Neither of the children were badly hurt. We were very fortunate.”

The incident at the jamboree, which bills itself as the biggest single weekend of lacrosse in the world, followed a similar one in upstate New York last month when two boys ages 5 and 6 were injured after an inflatable bounce house took off during high winds.