FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wichita boxer crushed to death by six-ton tank: police
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 24, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Wichita boxer crushed to death by six-ton tank: police

Alice Mannette

2 Min Read

WICHITA Kan. (Reuters) - A nationally-ranked Kansas boxer with Olympic aspirations was killed when a six-ton steel tank he was sandblasting fell on him, police said on Wednesday.

Tony Losey, 22, who had been ranked third in USA Boxing’s 152-pound (69-kg) weight class, died at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, said Wichita Police Lieutenant James Espinoza.

Espinoza said the steel tank, which was 12 to 14-feet-high (3.6-4.3 meters), had been sitting on some support racks when the tank shifted and fell on Losey. The accident happened at Boardman, a steel plate fabricator.

“We’ve had some industrial accidents before but this is definitely one that’s very uncommon and something that is tragic,” Espinoza said.

USA Boxing is the national governing body for Olympic-style boxing in the United States, according to its website.

Lewis Hernandez, owner of Wichita’s Northside Boxing Club and Losey’s trainer, said Losey had hoped to compete in the Olympics.

“He was like a son to me,” said Hernandez, who had been Losey’s trainer since 2005. “He was a real strong-hearted kid.”

“We would constantly work out together,” said Nico Hernandez, 18, Lewis Hernandez’s son. Nico Hernandez described Losey as his best friend.

“We were both going to go to the U.S. Nationals in Spokane in January,” Hernandez said. “Our dream has always been to go to the Olympics... It will be hard without Tony.”

Boardman officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Alice Mannette; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.