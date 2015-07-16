FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alaska Boy Scout rescued after massive boulder pins his legs
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 16, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

Alaska Boy Scout rescued after massive boulder pins his legs

Steve Quinn

2 Min Read

JUNEAU, Alaska (Reuters) - A team of Alaska medics and firefighters rescued a Boy Scout whose legs had been pinned under a 3,000-pound (1,361-kg) boulder that rolled onto him at a riverfront camp in Juneau, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The young man was climbing in a rocky area near the mouth of the Herbert River on Monday when the boulder came loose, trapping him, said Ed Quinto, assistant chief of Capital City Fire and Rescue.

Several other Boy Scouts, scout personnel and the boy’s father managed to free one leg caught between the boulder and the sandy ground, but his second leg remained wedged between the boulder and another rock.

Firefighters called to the scene ultimately used inflatable bags to move the boulder before freeing the boy, who was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital once medics had stabilized him, Quinto said.

“It was raining the whole time, but we were able to stave off hypothermia,” Quinto said. “The trail back to the road is only 5 feet wide, so flying him was the fastest way to take the patient to the hospital without causing further injury.”

The boy’s name and age were not released.

“He was a really brave young man,” Quinto said. “He handled it well. I was amazed at how well he handled it.”

Editing by Steve Gorman and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.