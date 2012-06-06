FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Notable works by writer Ray Bradbury
June 6, 2012 / 6:04 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Notable works by writer Ray Bradbury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ray Bradbury, a giant of American literature who helped popularize science fiction with works such as “The Martian Chronicles,” has died at age 91.

Bradbury published more than 500 works including “Fahrenheit 451,” a classic novel about book censorship in a future society, and other favorites such as “The Illustrated Man” and “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”

Following is a selection of Bradbury’s notable novels and collections of short stories over the course of his career:

- “Dark Carnival,” published in 1947

- “The Martian Chronicles,” published in 1950

- “The Illustrated Man,” published in 1951

- “Fahrenheit 451,” published in 1953

- “Dandelion Wine,” published in 1957

- “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” published in 1962

- “I Sing The Body Electric,” published in 1969

- “The Halloween Tree,” published in 1972

- “Death Is A Lonely Business,” published in 1985

- “A Graveyard For Lunatics,” published in 1990

- “From The Dust Returned,” published in 2001

- “Let’s All Kill Constance,” published in 2002

- “Farewell Summer,” published in 2006

- “Now And Forever,” published in 2007

- “We’ll Always Have Paris: Stories,” published in 2009

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Anthony Boadle

