Brain-dead girl has Monday deadline to go off life support

(Reuters) - A 13-year-old California girl declared brain dead after complications from a tonsillectomy may be removed from life support on Monday.

Jahi McMath has been without brain function and on a ventilator for more than two weeks at Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California. A court order bars the hospital from taking her off the breathing machine before 5 p.m. PST (0100 Tuesday GMT) without the family’s consent.

Family attorney Christopher Dolan said last week a long-term care facility would not take her unless she had ports for breathing and feeding tubes implanted before the transfer. The hospital has declined to carry out the procedures.

Children’s Hospital said in a statement on Sunday that Dolan had told it on Friday that an extended care facility might take the girl, but the hospital had received no calls from the center under consideration.

Shortly after her tonsils were removed to treat sleep apnea, Jahi began to bleed heavily, suffered a heart attack and her brain swelled. She was declared brain dead on December 12.