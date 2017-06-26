FILE PHOTO: A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File photo

SAO PAULO Brazil’s health inspectors union on Monday said understaffing and government budget cuts were to blame for sanitary problems that triggered a U.S. ban on Brazilian fresh meat imports.

The ANFFA union said in an emailed statement there are around 270 meatpacking installations in Brazil operating without inspectors. Brazil has around 4,800 meatpacking installations authorized to sell abroad.

Last week, the United States blocked Brazilian fresh beef shipments, saying it found abscesses in the meat and signs of systemic failure of inspections.

Brazil's agriculture ministry on Friday denied deficiencies in inspections, saying the problems indicated by the U.S. government should probably be linked to vaccinations given to cattle.

The U.S. ban on Brazilian meat came three months after a broader crisis caused by a police investigation into alleged bribery of health officials by some meatpackers.

The Agriculture Ministry did not have an immediate comment on Monday regarding ANFFA's statement.

