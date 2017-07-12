FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil and U.S. farm officials to discuss beef shipments on Monday
July 12, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 3 minutes ago

Brazil and U.S. farm officials to discuss beef shipments on Monday

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks at an event to celebrate the re-introduction of American beef imports to China, in Beijing, China June 30, 2017.Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday said it had confirmed a meeting between Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday to discuss Brazilian meat exports to the United States.

Maggi has been pressing for the meeting, announced in a note posted to the ministry's website, since the United States blocked imports of fresh Brazilian beef in June due to what the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) called a "system-wide problem" with Brazil's inspections. Earlier on Wednesday, the USDA said it could not confirm a possible meeting.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler

