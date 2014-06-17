Biden has 'candid' talk with Brazil's Rousseff on surveillance

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said he had a “candid” conversation on internet surveillance with Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday following revelations the United States had spied on her.

Earlier in the day Biden said he was confident relations with the South American nation can recover from an upset caused by the surveillance program.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Biden said he assured Rousseff that the U.S. government has made “real changes” in the way it handles electronic surveillance and that the Internet is “not a government tool of repression.”