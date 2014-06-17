FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biden has 'candid' talk with Brazil's Rousseff on surveillance
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 17, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Biden has 'candid' talk with Brazil's Rousseff on surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said he had a “candid” conversation on internet surveillance with Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday following revelations the United States had spied on her.

Earlier in the day Biden said he was confident relations with the South American nation can recover from an upset caused by the surveillance program.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Biden said he assured Rousseff that the U.S. government has made “real changes” in the way it handles electronic surveillance and that the Internet is “not a government tool of repression.”

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.