Brazil's Rousseff backs zero deforestation rate by 2030

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday said her Latin American nation must engage in a clear reforestation policy, calling for a zero deforestation rate between now and 2030.

“We have the commitment to come to a zero deforestation or a zero illegal deforestation rate between now and 2030 and we also wish to turn the page and engage in a clear cut reforestation oriented policy,” Rousseff said at a joint news conference at the White House.