Secretary of State Kerry to visit Colombia, Brazil next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Colombia and Brazil for talks next week on increasing cooperation with their governments, the State Department said on Thursday.
The August 12-13 visits will be Kerry’s first to South America since becoming the top U.S. diplomat in February.
“In Colombia and Brazil, Secretary Kerry will meet with high-level government officials to discuss issues of bilateral interest,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Walsh