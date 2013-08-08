FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Secretary of State Kerry to visit Colombia, Brazil next week
August 8, 2013 / 8:32 PM / in 4 years

Secretary of State Kerry to visit Colombia, Brazil next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a policy address on same-sex spouses applying for U.S. visas at the U.S. Embassy in London, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Colombia and Brazil for talks next week on increasing cooperation with their governments, the State Department said on Thursday.

The August 12-13 visits will be Kerry’s first to South America since becoming the top U.S. diplomat in February.

“In Colombia and Brazil, Secretary Kerry will meet with high-level government officials to discuss issues of bilateral interest,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Walsh

