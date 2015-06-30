FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rousseff: Believes U.S. not spying on Brazil, conditions have changed
#Politics
June 30, 2015 / 4:59 PM / 2 years ago

Rousseff: Believes U.S. not spying on Brazil, conditions have changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday she believes Washington is no longer spying on Brazil and other allies, and that conditions have changed between her country and the United States since those revelations emerged.

Rousseff, who canceled a Washington visit after the spying was revealed in 2013, told a White House news conference she had President Barack Obama’s assurances that such spying had ended.

“I believe President Obama,” she said, adding that he told her if he needed information on Brazil “he will just pick up the phone and call me.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

