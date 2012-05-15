Illinois bride found stabbed to death in wedding gown

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A bride still dressed in her wedding gown was found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her suburban Chicago apartment, authorities said on Monday.

The body of the victim, 25-year-old Estrella Carrera of Burbank, Illinois, was discovered by police officers sent to her home to check on her on Sunday, a day after she was due to pick up her two young children from a relative, police said.

The Burbank Police Department provided few details but said in a statement the slaying “appears to be an isolated incident stemming from a domestic situation, and the investigation is continuing.”

A police dispatcher said no arrests had been made.

According to police, Carrera is survived by her two children, aged 8 and 2.

The Chicago Tribune and other local media reported that Carrera was married on Friday to the 30-year-old father of her younger child, a man with whom she had an on-and-off relationship for about three years.

There was no indication from police whether the groom was considered a suspect in the murder.