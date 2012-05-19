Bride's suspected killer may have fled to U.S.-Mexican border

MCALLEN, Texas (Reuters) - A man suspected of killing his newlywed bride near Chicago and leaving her in a bathtub in the same silver sequin cocktail dress she wore to her wedding reception may have fled to the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas, an FBI affidavit showed.

Arnoldo Jimenez, 30, has been on the run since a relative found his wife, Estrella Carrera, stabbed to death in a bathtub on Sunday, two days after the wedding, police in Burbank, Illinois, said in a statement.

The relative found Carrera, 25, after she failed to pick up her two young children, ages 2 and 8, on Saturday. A Cook County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, saying Carrera died of multiple stab wounds, Burbank police said.

Police tracked Jimenez’s cell phone through southern Illinois, to Tennessee and Arkansas, and then eventually to Houston, said an affidavit filed on Thursday by the FBI in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The phone was last tracked on Sunday night to Hidalgo, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Family members told investigators Jimenez told his sister by phone that he had a “bad fight and he left her bleeding,” the affidavit said. Jimenez also told an associate that if the associate were to be questioned by law enforcement, that person should say Jimenez had fled to Mexico, it said.

Jimenez was last known to be driving a black 2006 Maserati sedan, according to one of the statements from police.

“This investigation is still ongoing and will continue until Mr. Jimenez is in custody for this brutal murder,” police said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Estrella Carrera and especially her small children.”

Jimenez and Carrera were married on May 11 at City Hall in Chicago, a police statement said. A group of friends and family dined at a local restaurant, then rode in a limo to a Chicago night club, where the couple was last seen together.

A Burbank police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.