U.S., UK agree sanctions to remain on Russia: Obama
January 16, 2015 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., UK agree sanctions to remain on Russia: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron (not pictured) deliiver opening remarks during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have agreed to keep sanctions on Russia until it stops its aggression in Ukraine, Obama told a press conference on Friday.

“We agree on the need to maintain strong sanctions against Russia until it ends its aggression in Ukraine, and on the need to support Ukraine as it implements important economic and democratic reforms,” Obama said after talks in Washington with Cameron.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
