Schultz, Baker to lead U.S. delegation at Thatcher funeral
April 15, 2013 / 11:59 PM / 4 years ago

Schultz, Baker to lead U.S. delegation at Thatcher funeral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to remarks from former U.S. Secretary of State George Schultz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is sending two high-level Reagan-era officials to head the U.S. delegation at the funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the White House said on Monday.

George Schultz, a secretary of state for Republican President Ronald Reagan, and James Baker, who had a number of senior roles in both the Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidencies, will lead the U.S. delegation at the funeral in London on Wednesday, the White House said.

There were no reported plans by any of the former U.S. presidents, or for current Vice President Joe Biden, to travel to Britain for the funeral.

Rounding out the U.S. delegation were Barbara Stephenson, charge d‘affaires to Britain and Northern Ireland, and Louis Susman, former U.S. ambassador to Britain.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao

