August 7, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines flight makes emergency return to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A United Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday after declaring a full emergency, the company and airport said.

“The flight returned due to a possible electrical issue with a seat onboard the aircraft,” a United Airlines spokeswoman said. “It landed safely.”

Ralph McLaughlin, one of the passengers on board, said there had been sparks seen in the cabin.

“Firefighters assuring us everything is OK despite sparks and smoke on @united 935,” he tweeted.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

