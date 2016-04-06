FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo supports 'best-interest' standard, is reviewing new rule
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 6, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo supports 'best-interest' standard, is reviewing new rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Wells Fargo bank logo is pictured on a building in North Miami, Florida March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said it supported a “best-interest” standard for wealth management clients and was reviewing a new rule detailed by the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday.

Wells, which operates one of the largest U.S. wealth management businesses, said it had a “robust plan in place” to review the new rule and make necessary changes.

The rule aims to ensure brokers put clients’ best interest ahead of their own profits when handling their retirement savings. The Labor Department proposed a tougher rule years ago, but ultimately softened it to address industry concerns.

(This story has been refiled to say Wells Fargo supports best-interest standard, rather than broader rule.)

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.