Denver Broncos' Dumervil arrested on weapons count

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil was arrested on a charge of felony assault with a firearm on Saturday in his native Miami, Miami-Dade County court records showed on Sunday.

Dumervil, 28, was jailed on Saturday night and then released, according to local media reports.

According to the Miami-Dade County clerk’s website, Dumervil wash charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, did not immediately return calls to his office seeking comment. But he told ESPN that there was no aggravated assault and denied formal charges had been filed.

The Broncos, a team in the National Football League, released the following statement on Sunday:

“Our organization is aware of the matter and is continuing to gather the facts. This is a very serious allegation, and we will thoroughly review the details while the legal process runs its course.”

Dumervil has played with the Broncos since 2006.