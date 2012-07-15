FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denver Broncos' Dumervil arrested on weapons count
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 15, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Denver Broncos' Dumervil arrested on weapons count

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil was arrested on a charge of felony assault with a firearm on Saturday in his native Miami, Miami-Dade County court records showed on Sunday.

Dumervil, 28, was jailed on Saturday night and then released, according to local media reports.

According to the Miami-Dade County clerk’s website, Dumervil wash charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, did not immediately return calls to his office seeking comment. But he told ESPN that there was no aggravated assault and denied formal charges had been filed.

The Broncos, a team in the National Football League, released the following statement on Sunday:

“Our organization is aware of the matter and is continuing to gather the facts. This is a very serious allegation, and we will thoroughly review the details while the legal process runs its course.”

Dumervil has played with the Broncos since 2006.

Reporting By Karen Brooks; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.