Brooklyn Bridge reopened after check of suspicious vehicle

(Reuters) - The Brooklyn Bridge reopened on Monday evening after being closed for almost two hours at the end of a holiday weekend while New York City police investigated an unattended vehicle.

The bridge was shut down at 5:15 p.m. as the police bomb squad investigated a Manhattan-bound SUV. An “all clear” was issued and the historic bridge reopened to traffic at 7 p.m., said New York Police Detective Kellyann Ort.

WCBS Radio’s traffic correspondent reported the vehicle had no license plates. The closing backed up Memorial Day holiday traffic, the station said.