Actor Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu home damaged in fire
February 12, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Actor Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu home damaged in fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Pierce Brosnan attends a news conference for the film "The Love Punch" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, in this file photo taken on September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Pierce Brosnan’s Southern California home was damaged in a fire but no one was injured, officials said on Thursday.

About 20 firefighters responded to the fire at the actor’s home in Malibu late on Wednesday and knocked down the flames in 35 minutes, said Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Rick Flores.

The fire burned the garage and caused smoke damage to an upstairs room, Flores said. The cause was not immediately known but investigators were at the scene.

Brosnan, 61, who starred in four James Bond movies between 1995 and 2002, and his family were alerted by a smoke detector and got out of the house safely, KABC-TV reported, showing video footage of the grim-faced actor standing on the street while firefighters doused the blaze.

Reporting by Michael Fleeman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott

