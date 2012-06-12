FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerce Secretary Bryson to take medical leave
#U.S.
June 12, 2012 / 2:22 AM / 5 years ago

Commerce Secretary Bryson to take medical leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Commerce Secretary John Bryson, under investigation for his role in an alleged hit-and-run accident and another car crash over the weekend in California, will take an immediate medical leave of absence, his office said on Monday night.

Bryson has advised President Barack Obama that he will step aside “so that I can focus all of my attention on resolving the health issues,” according to a statement.

A separate White House statement said that Bryson, who aides said suffered an apparent seizure on Saturday while driving near his Los Angeles-area home, will undergo medical tests and evaluations.

“The president’s thoughts are with Secretary Bryson and his family during this time,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Bryson was hospitalized in California but returned to Washington on Monday while police continued their investigation.

Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Eric Walsh

