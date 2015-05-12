FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. posts budget surplus of $157 billion in April
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 12, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. posts budget surplus of $157 billion in April

Elvina Nawaguna

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States ended the month of April with a budget surplus of $157 billion, a 47 percent jump from the same period last year, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a surplus of $154.8 billion last month. The United States had a surplus of $107 billion in April 2014, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

The current fiscal year-to-date budget stood at a deficit of $283 billion at the end of last month. That was down 8 percent from the same time last year when the government had a deficit of $306 billion.

Receipts in April totaled $472 billion, up 14 percent from the year-ago period, while outlays were $315 billion, a 3 percent increase from the same time last year.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.