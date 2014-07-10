FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate confirms Donovan as White House budget director
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 10, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate confirms Donovan as White House budget director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan listens during opening statements at a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan on Thursday to take over as President Barack Obama’s budget director.

Donovan takes the helm of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who is now serving as secretary of health and human services. Donovan was confirmed on a vote of 75-22.

The OMB is in charge of formulating the president’s annual budget. It also has responsibilities for issuing regulations and overseeing government management practices.

Donovan, who holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University, was a leader within the administration in tackling the U.S. housing crisis, one of the triggers of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

He was a chief negotiator in the historic $25 billion settlement reached with five of the nation’s biggest banks and 49 state attorneys general to end a probe of abusive mortgage practices stemming from the housing bust.

Shortly after his re-election, Obama appointed Donovan to lead rebuilding efforts in areas that suffered damage from Superstorm Sandy, which ravaged the eastern coast of the United States.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.