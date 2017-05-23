FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says plan to reduce oil stockpile would not harm U.S. oil prices
May 23, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 3 months ago

White House says plan to reduce oil stockpile would not harm U.S. oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's plan to halve the nation's emergency oil stockpile would not harm the domestic oil sector and could be done without a severe impact on prices, the White House's budget director said on Tuesday.

"If you do it slowly, if you telegraph it over the course of time, there's a way to do it without a dramatic impact on prices," White House Budget Director Muck Mulvaney told reporters at a White House briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

